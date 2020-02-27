Rumors Peter Weber is secretly dating a 'The Bachelor' producer gain steam, plus more celeb love life news for late February 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late February 2020, starting with this scandalous coupling... In mid-February, there were whispers that Peter Weber has been secretly dating "The Bachelor" producer Julie LaPlaca since they wrapped shooting season 24 late last year. At the time, Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve tweeted of the rumor, "It's garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense." He added that "people are desperately grasping at straws" because the ending of Peter's season hasn't been spoiled online yet. On Feb. 19, Peter was caught on camera dancing and sharing a bottle of wine with Julia and his mother, Barbara, at a winery in California -- lending credence to the romance rumors. (Page Six published the brief clip.) During an interview with "Access" that popped up on YouTube on Feb. 25, longtime "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison did little to quell the rumors. "It's an intimate relationship," he said of Peter's connection to the producer. "You spend that much time together, we all get close. ... Sometimes those lines get blurred." On Feb. 26, however, Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, "there really is no truth" to the rumors. "They were friends, but nothing romantic has ever happened between them," said the insider, adding that Peter and Julie "act like colleagues and friends around each other." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

