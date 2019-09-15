Nearly two years after ending her marriage to disgraced Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein amid his epic sexual misconduct scandal, fashion designer Georgina Chapman has moved on -- with another Oscar winner.

According to Britain's Sun on Sunday, the Marchesa brand co-founder, 43, is now dating Adrien Brody, 46, who won a best actor Academy Award for his performance in "The Pianist" in 2003.

"Georgina and Adrien obviously initially met through Harvey, but met again properly in April," a friend told the Sun on Sunday. "Helena [Christensen] had invited them both to her swimwear launch in Puerto Rico, and they bonded over cocktails against a backdrop of various beautiful beaches."

The English designer, who has two kids with ex-husband Harvey (who, by the way, used to be friendly with Adrien), went back to England after the event but that wasn't the end of things. She and the "Peaky Blinders" actor -- who famously dated Spanish actress Elsa Pataky before she married actor Chris Hemsworth -- kept in contact, the Sun on Sunday reports.

"They stayed in touch when Georgina returned to London and then arranged to go on a few low-key dates," the friend told the Sun on Sunday. "Obviously it's still quite a new thing, but Adrien is smitten and Georgina is the happiest she's been in ages."

Adds the friend: "She has had a torrid past couple of years and finally feels ready to move on with her life. Her kids and family are all aware, and everyone whole-heartedly approves."

Georgina and Harvey reached a divorce settlement worth between $15 million and $20 million in January 2018, Page Six reported at the time, noting that the marriage ended just before the exes' 10-year anniversary.