Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are officially back together, plus more news

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are officially back on

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd -- aka Abel Tesfaye -- just can't quit each other! The on-again off-again couple, who most recently split over the summer, are officially an item again. E! News confirmed the news after the Grammy winner was spotted at the supermodel's 23rd birthday bash at Le Chalet, L'Avenue at Saks' lower level cocktail lounge on October 10. "Abel met up with Bella last night for her third birthday celebration at L'Avenue," a source confirmed to the outlet. "He was with her the entire night and they left together to go back to the apartment they both shared." Apparently this latest reunion isn't a fling. "You could tell that they were definitely in love and they both looked very happy being around each other," the source added. Also there to celebrate Bella's birthday was Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa. According to onlookers, Bella was spotted taking tequila shots at the bar with The Weeknd and other friends.