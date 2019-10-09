Gigi Hadid and her younger sister Bella Hadid have an unbreakable bond.

Megan Cencula/WWD/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share several adorable images to honor Bella on her 23rd birthday.

"INTL. @bellahadid DAY," Gigi captioned a sweet throwback snap of her holding her sister on the beach. "MY VERY OWN CUSTOM CABBAGE PATCH KID I RAISED RIGHT FROM THE SEEDLING ! THNX @yolanda.hadid !"

Gigi wasn't done either, sharing more throwback snaps of the birthday girl on her Instagram Story, including several from the hospital room on the day Bella was born. One beyond-words-cute snap showed Gigi cradling her newborn sister in the hospital bed.

"Don't look at or touch my custom bestie ever again," Gigi quipped. Bella reposted the pic, writing, "the truth!!!!!!!"

She added another childhood photo of the girls in pastel dresses with floral headbands, perhaps following a dance recital.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Bella and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, also got in the action on Wednesday, sharing a recent image of her and the birthday girl together.

"Happy 23rd birthday my love ,Celebrating you today and everyday my forever baby girl..... May this coming year be filled with all the love, health and happiness you deserve. I am so proud of all that you have accomplished in this early stage of life but more so of the resilient young woman you've become while navigating it with kindness and grace!!," the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wrote. "I love your beautiful compassionate heart and the extraordinary ability to see good in everything and everyone no matter what the circumstances....."

She continued, "Your greatest strength is not the exterior beauty people see and judge out in the world but your inner beauty and magnetic force you carry within your heart, the magic we all feel when you touch our lives........ Thank you giving me the greatest gift of motherhood and allowing me to guide you while teaching me so much about myself... May this day of your birth forever remind you of how much you are loved, respected and needed by me and everyone that loves you."