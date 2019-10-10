Kevin Hart's horrific car crash on Sept. 1 was caused by the driver operating the vehicle in a reckless manner, police claim in a just-completed report.

TMZ reported on Thursday that police determined the driver of the car, Jared Black, "gunned the engine and lost control." Kevin suffered three spinal fractures when his classic car careened off the road and into a ditch.

The report said that the actor's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda had tremendous power, and the sudden acceleration and loss of control caused the vehicle to go into a spin, crash through a fence and into the embankment. Kevin and the two others in the car were not wearing seatbelts, police further determined, although the car was not equipped with safety harnesses.

"The vehicle did not have any mechanical issues," TMZ said, adding that it was "purely driver error."

Through his lawyer, Kevin said he holds no ill will toward Jared or his fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman, who was in the backseat.

Five weeks after the accident, the funnyman is slowly getting back to work, E! News reported earlier in the week, claiming Kevin is working on the marketing campaign for the upcoming "Jumanji" sequel alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. Kevin is reportedly taking part in two-hour shoots for the time being.

The three co-stars reportedly reduced their work schedules to accommodate the ailing actor.

Not long after the crash, TMZ said Kevin's security removed him from the scene of the accident prior to the paramedics arriving, taking him to his house before calling for medical treatment.

A lawsuit from the accident is said to be "almost certain," according to a report, which claims Jared -- who sustained serious neck and back injuries -- and Rebecca have lawyered up.