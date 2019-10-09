Kevin Hart is reportedly back to work following a horrific car accident that fractured his spine in three places and required surgery.

E! News reported that Kevin is working on the marketing campaign for the upcoming "Jumanji" sequel alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. The three costars reportedly reduced their work schedules to accommodate the ailing actor.

They were "happy to see him," E! said.

The diminutive actor has been recovering ever since the Sept. 1 car crash near his home in Los Angeles. Following the accident involving his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, the funnyman was hospitalized for 10 days. He was then transferred to an inpatient facility to begin grueling physical therapy before eventually going home.

"He really cherishes the fact that he's alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect," a source told TMZ last month. "The crash had a huge impact on him."

Kevin was not driving the car when it veered off the road and flew into a ditch.

According to TMZ, Kevin's security removed him from the scene of the accident prior to the paramedics arriving, taking him to his house before calling paramedics for treatment.

A lawsuit from the accident is said to be "almost certain," according to a report, which claimed the driver -- who sustained serious neck and back injuries -- and the other backseat passenger have all lawyered up.