Kevin Hart is likely to be slapped with a lawsuit following the Sept 1 car crash involving his vintage car.

Dominic Lorrimer / Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ that Kevin and the two other people in his car - the driver, who sustained serious neck and back injuries - as well as the other backseat passenger -- have all lawyered up.

While Kevin wasn't behind the wheel of the car, his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda did not have safety harnesses or airbags. This could constitute negligence, according to the website.

But Kevin isn't the only person who could be on the hook. After the California Highway Patrol's investigation, the driver could also be responsible as well as the company who customized the classic car. According to TMZ, "the company is the expert and even if Kevin wanted a custom job without safety harnesses, the company should have refused the job because it wasn't safe ... especially with a powerful, 720 horsepower engine."

They also claim that law enforcement sources have revealed to them the CHP may lobby the California State Legislature in order to prohibit custom car companies from rebuilding cars without harnesses ... whether the customer wants them or not.

In better news, Kevin returned back home this week, is walking again and immersed in physical therapy. A source previously told the webloid that the actor "a new perspective on life" and is "grateful" and "shocked" that he is alive.