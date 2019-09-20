Kevin Hart can't believe he's alive following the horrific car crash he was involved in on Sept. 1.

A source tells TMZ that the funnyman has now seen photographs of the wreckage, and he's "grateful" and "shocked" that he made it out. Of course, that's not to say that Kevin made it out unscathed, as he required surgery for three spinal fractures.

Dominic Lorrimer / Fairfax Media via Getty Images

The actor remained hospitalized for 10 days before being transferred to an inpatient facility to begin grueling physical therapy. He is now back home, TMZ said, and a physical therapist is coming to his house.

Kevin has "a new perspective on life," a source tells the webloid.

"He really cherishes the fact that he's alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect," the source said. "The crash had a huge impact on him."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The focus, for now, is simply getting better. Under the watchful eye of the physical therapist, Kevin is doing a lot of stretches and exercises with therapy bands, and he's no longer on heavy medication. TMZ is quick to point out that Kevin isn't concerned about the accident affecting his career since he didn't have a lot on plate when his classic car flew into a ditch near his Los Angeles home.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Just before Kevin was released from the hospital, his pal Dwayne Johnson gave an update on the comedian's condition, saying he was "good."

"I love the guy, he's one of my best friends," Dwayne told Kelly Clarkson. "And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon."