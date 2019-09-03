Get Well Soon!

Stars support Kevin Hart after car accident

Broadimage/Shutterstock 1 / 31

On Sept. 1, 2019 comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a frightening car crash in Los Angeles. As the actor recovers from the traumatic crash, Wonderwall.com is rounding up Hollywood's best wishes for the actor's speedy recovery. Keep reading for more...

Up NextIt cuties
Broadimage/Shutterstock 1 / 31

On Sept. 1, 2019 comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a frightening car crash in Los Angeles. As the actor recovers from the traumatic crash, Wonderwall.com is rounding up Hollywood's best wishes for the actor's speedy recovery. Keep reading for more...

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries