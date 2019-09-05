Five days ago, comedian Kevin Hart was badly injured in a car accident near his Calabasas, California, home. Now new details have emerged about the nature of his injuries and his recovery.

Dominic Lorrimer / Fairfax Media via Getty Images

TMZ previously reported that Kevin underwent major back surgery on Sept. 1. Now the outlet has revealed that during the operation, surgeons repaired three spinal fractures.

Sources told TMZ that doctors fused two breaks in the thoracic region (the mid to upper back) and one in the lumbar region (lower back). Sources added that Kevin is in a lot of pain and is being heavily medicated to help him cope.

TMZ further reports that though doctors believe Kevin will recover, it will take a lot of work to get there. On Sept. 4, the site reported that the movie star -- who's expected to be released from the hospital later in the week -- will soon begin grueling physical therapy.

Clint Brewer / BACKGRID

It's unclear how his injuries will affect his work schedule. Close friend Dwayne Johnson has already stepped up to sub for Kevin as the first guest on Kelly Clarkson's new talk show, which debuts on Sept. 9. Kevin's next film, "Jumanji: The Next Level," comes out in December. Plus he's slated to star in and produce several other projects.

Kevin and two friends -- one was reportedly airlifted to a Los Angeles hospital; the other walked away with minor injuries -- were riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it went off the road and crashed through a fence on Mulholland Highway near Malibu and Calabasas in the early-morning hours of Sept. 1. A motorist who pulled over and called 911 reported that the car was totaled and the top of the vehicle was crushed, at one point pinning at least one occupant inside.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Kevin's security removed him from the scene of the accident before paramedics arrived. A second 911 call was made form Kevin's nearby home, recordings reveal, indicating that his bodyguard took him there before seeking medical treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident. A witness reported hearing the sound of tires screeching before a loud boom.