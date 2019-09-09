Dwayne Johnson is thankful that his pal Kevin Hart is recovering following a horrific car accident last week, adding that the comedian is a "lucky man."

"Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today," The Rock told Kelly Clarkson on the premiere episode of her new talk show. "And you know what, these things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat."

Dwayne continued to troll his good friend, saying he spoke to the "pediatrician" about Kevin's condition.

"He's doing very well and he's bummed he couldn't be here, as you know," he told Kelly on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Kevin was originally scheduled to appear on Kelly's new show, but the accident prevented that. The Rock subbed for him, even leaving his honeymoon early to do so.

"I love the guy, he's one of my best friends," Dwayne said. "And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon."

Kevin sustained serious injuries after his classic car flew into a ditch near his Los Angeles home on Sept. 1. TMZ said he suffered three spinal fractures and went through surgery. He is reportedly walking again and will soon begin grueling physical therapy.

According to TMZ, Kevin's security removed him from the scene of the accident before paramedics arrived. A second 911 call was made form Kevin's nearby home, recordings reveal, indicating that his bodyguard took him there before seeking medical treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident, but believe speed was a factor. A witness reported hearing the sound of tires screeching before a loud boom. It's believe that Kevin's friend was driving the car.