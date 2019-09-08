Kevin Hart is back on his feet after last week's horrific car accident.

The actor, who sustained serious injuries after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda flew into a ditch in the Malibu Hills, is already walking according to multiple people.

"He's OK. He's doing fine," Kevin's "Secret Life of Pets 2" costar Tiffany Haddish told ET at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday. "As far as I know, from the last I heard, he's fine."

She added that he will be back to normal soon, and that, "he's already walking. He's good."

Other sources close to the star confirmed to TMZ that Kevin is up and walking, "slowly and gingerly" at this point. The website also maintains that he is starting physical therapy this weekend at the hospital where he is being treated.

While he is on the road to recovery, according to TMZ he is "excruciating pain as he heals." However, he is reportedly maintaining a "relatively positive" mood.

In fact, The Blast reports it could be at least four months before the comedian will be back at work acting. Sources tell them that surgeons had to fuse his spine in three different places because of his multiple back fractures. The next four months he will engaging in serious physical therapy, which they explain can be "very painful and arduous."

It was reported yesterday that Kevin's souped-up classic car involved in the accident lacked safety features such as a five-point harness seat belt and a roll cage. As a result of the accident Kevin sustained three spinal fractures.