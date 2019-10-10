Miley Cyrus moves on from Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth with Cody Simpson, plus more celeb love life news for early October 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early October 2019, starting with Miley Cyrus's latest rebound romance... On Oct. 3 -- just two weeks after she and Kaitlynn Carter called it quits and not even two months after she and Liam Hemsworth announced that they were ending their marriage -- Miley was seen making out with longtime pal Cody Simpson and sitting on his lap at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The following day, she confirmed the romance on her Instagram Story, sharing a shirtless photo of Cody and writing that he ticks off all her boxes because he's 22, Australian (which she described as her "type") and has abs. Since then, the pair haven't been shy about packing on the PDA on their respective social media accounts. On Oct. 5, Cody -- who called Miley his "celebrity crush" back in 2012 -- took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself pecking the singer-actress , whom he called "baby," on the forehead. Three days later, Cody visited Miley in the hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for tonsillitis, to serenade her with "Golden Thing," a song he wrote about her. The "Wrecking Ball" chart-topper documented the visit on her Instagram Story and even referred to the singer-songwriter as her "bf" in one snap. Amidst the PDA-packed social media posts, Miley also took to Twitter to slam critics of her active and very-public love life, which she called slut shaming. "I refuse to [be a] recluse and 'date' from home," she wrote, adding that "this 'dating' things is new" to her because she's never played the field as an adult due to her longtime relationship with Liam. "I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my [butt] off with not much R&R … and 'meeting/trusting' people in my position is really tuff," she continued. "I have a great life I wouldn't trade for 'privacy' but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me! … Get used to me dating -- this is where I am at!" Keep reading to see why Cody might not want to get too comfortable in his romance with the "Slide Away" singer...

