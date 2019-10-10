Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have reportedly decided to put an end to their topsy-turvy romance.

The split comes after after several arrests over the course of their more than two year relationship, including one last week in which the "Jersey Shore" star is accused of chasing Jen with a knife during a moment of rage, something he denies. He was arrested for kidnapping.

The latest incident, however, was simply the last straw for both of them, TMZ reports, claiming each of them are telling friends that it's finally over (although they have split and gotten back together many times).

This time it seems more serious.

On Oct. 7, TMZ reported that, per an emergency protective order, the reality TV star was required to stay 100 yards from Jen until Oct. 11. The order did not prevent him from seeing his 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with Jen. The protective order also required him to stay away from the home he and Jen share in Las Vegas, TMZ said, adding that if he needed to go there for any of his belongings he needed to have police escort him. On Thursday, the webloid also reported that Jen plans to seek a restraining order against Ronnie for her and Ariana, fearing that their daughter's well-being is at risk when they're together.

The duo apparently haven't discussed a formal custody plan for Ariana.

Ron and Jen's relationship has hardly been a fairy tale, as they've each been both the victim and the accused — He's been accused of physical and verbal violence against her, and he's also been accused of ransacking her house (video shows him smashing her video doorbell); she was arrested after allegedly hitting him during car ride and then dragging him with that same car when he tried to get out; she was also accused of once spitting on him and punching him in one incident, and then throwing an ashtray at his face during another. He's accused her of violence several times, and they've each hinted at infidelity. Horrifyingly, Ariana has been in the middle of several incidents.

According to multiple outlets, friends have been begging the duo to break up for some time.