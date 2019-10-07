On the heels of an alleged domestic incident, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is prohibited from going near his off-and-on girlfriend Jen Harley for the week.

TheHollywoodFix.com / BACKGRID

TMZ reported that, per an emergency protective order, the "Jersey Shore" star must now stay 100 yards from Jen until Oct. 11, but she can request a temporary restraining order if she wants Ronnie to stay away beyond that date. The order does not prevent him from seeing his 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with Jen. However, if he wants to see the tot, a third party must be involved because he has to keep his distance with Jen.

The protective order also requires him to stay away from the home he and Jen share in Las Vegas, TMZ said, adding that if he needs to go there for any of his belongings he must have police escort him.

@tt_kittymeow / Instagram

Ronnie was arrested and booked on a kidnapping charge in Los Angeles after a disturbing incident on Oct. 4 in which he is accused of allegedly chasing Jen with a knife during a moment of rage, something he denies.

Horrifyingly, Ariana was in the middle of the incident.

According to reports, at some point, Ronnie allegedly locked himself and Ariana in a home he and Jen were renting in L.A. He claims he was merely protecting their daughter from Jen. However, police eventually responded to the chaotic incident and broke down the door because the reality TV refused to come out of the house. Ronnie was then tased and arrested. He has since been released on bail.

This is just the latest in a long string of incidents involving Ronnie and Jen. Friends are reportedly hoping this is the last straw and are urging the two of them to break up for good this time.