Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter break up, plus more celeb love life news for late September 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late September 2019, starting with this rebound relationship... Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have already called it quits, multiple media outlets reported on Sept. 21. "They're still friends," said a People magazine source. "They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore." A second source told People that the singer-actress simply "doesn't want a serious relationship" right now. "She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn't anything that Miley wanted to continue doing," said the source. "She wants to focus on her career." Four days later, People reported that, according to yet another source, the former child star is "looking forward to being single" in the wake of her second breakup this year. "Miley split from Liam [Hemsworth] to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise," said the insider. "However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction too." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Celeb splits of 2019