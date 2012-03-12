George Clooney and more stars who fell for average Joes and Janes

In Hollywood -- as in real life -- it's sometimes best to look for love outside one's career pool. Just ask George Clooney, Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson! They're just three of the stars who gave hope to the masses by falling for non-famous folks. The "Money Monster" star, for example, married British barrister Amal Alamuddin in September 2014. (Really, though, there's nothing "average" about Amal Clooney, who specializes in international human rights law and has represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and served as an advisor to former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.) Keep reading to get the scoop on 24 more stars who found love with non-celebs.

