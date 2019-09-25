ICYMI: Royals news you need to know for September 2019

Get caught up on all the royals news you might have missed in September 2019 -- from a big British royal tour and a duke's escalating scandal to young royals' back-to-school adventures across Europe, plus much more... Let's start with a very special meeting that took place on day three of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 10-day, 35-engagement royal tour of Southern Africa. On Sept. 25, the Sussexes brought 4-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor along for a visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu -- the respected anti-apartheid and human rights activist -- in Cape Town, South Africa. The internet went wild over new photos of the couple's growing baby boy, whom Prince Harry told the clergyman "constantly wants to stand" (Meghan described her son as "an old soul"). Keep reading for details on the start of their tour, plus more of the biggest royals news from September 2019...

