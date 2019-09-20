Lindsay Lohan is suddenly single after breaking up with her boyfriend.

Wait, Lilo was in a relationship? Apparently yes.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to KIIS 1065's Kyle & Jackie O Show, the "Mean Girls" actress spoke candidly about her suddenly new relationship status.

"Actually, I was seeing someone and we broke up today," she said. "You wouldn't even know who he was but I had a bit of a day."

The radio hosts, seemingly surprised by the news, asked if her now-former beau was a royal in Dubai, as previous reports had linked her to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince.

"Clearly he wasn't a [royal] because I let him go first," she zinged.

Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com

The unexpected relationship update comes a week after Lindsay tried to flirt with newly-single Liam Hemsworth.

Last week, E! News posted a pic of Liam and Chris Hemsworth in Australia to its Instagram alongside the caption, "It's an age old debate: Chris or Liam Hemsworth? GO!"

Lindsay was quick to respond, "Why didn't we meet in sydney or bondi?!"

Someone is clearly single and ready to mingle!

For what it's worth, Lindsay is currently in Australia filming "The Masked Singer." Liam is from Australia.