Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima are spending time together again.

After photos of Younes and Kourtney, smiling wide while holding hands, sparked speculations that the two were an item again, speculation arose that they were back on. However, according to those close to her, it isn't serious. "They spend some time together. It's more of a friend situation," a source told People.

But is it? "You could call it casually dating. It's definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him," the source added. "She isn't happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private."

Kourtney, 40, and Younes, 26, broke up in August 2018 after dating for around two years. The two were spotted together a month later. According to reports, her family "never clicked" with Younes and "were always encouraging [Kourtney] to trade up." Also, "Younes clearly was not a fan of the fame, or the TV show ['Keeping Up With the Kardashians'] -- [the family] really had nothing in common with him and didn't 'get' him."

While she has been linked to other guys since their split, she has yet to make anything official.