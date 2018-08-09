Now that Kourtney Kardashian has split with her much younger boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, sources are revealing what her family and even her ex, Scott Disick, really think about the 25-year-old boxer-turned-model.

Sister Kim Kardashian West and mom Kris Jenner are thrilled that Kourtney, 39, has ended her nearly two-year romance with Younes, The Sun Online reports.

Kim and Kris "never clicked" with Younes and "were always encouraging [Kourtney] to trade up," an insider told The Sun Online, explaining, "Younes clearly was not a fan of the fame, or the TV show ['Keeping Up With the Kardashians'] -- [the family] really had nothing in common with him and didn't 'get' him."

Younes, the insider adds, would usually "just be hanging around in the background waiting for Kourtney."

Considering Younes was the first serious boyfriend Kourtney had following her brutal 2015 split from Scott Disick, the father of her three kids, the family couldn't help but compare him to Scott. Despite Scott's many faults -- his cheating and addiction issues were often featured on the family's reality TV show -- the KarJenner clan actually preferred him to Younes.

"They all adored Scott, even with all the trouble he caused, because he was fun," the insider told The Sun Online. "He fitted in with the family, got the laughs, became part of the drama."

Scott, meanwhile, is also said to be happy that Kourtney is no longer romantically involved with Younes -- whom TMZ claims cheated on her in July, which led her to end things.

"Scott is very happy Kourtney cut it off with Younes. Although he is happy in his relationship with Sofia [Richie, 19], he never liked Younes for Kourtney," a source told E! News.

"Scott and Kourtney are in a cordial place right now. Scott is always resistant to rock the boat with Kourtney," the source added. "He truly will always care about her as wants her to be happy. Everything is always better for the kids' sake when they are in a good place."

In September, Scott, 35, and Sofia, who turns 20 on Aug. 24, will celebrate their one-year dating anniversary.

"In the beginning, Scott was making fun of Kourtney for dating someone so young and saying it would never last," a second source told E! News. "Once he got with Sofia, he couldn't say anything about Younes. It gave him a lot of perspective and understanding that age is just a number."

"It was hard for him to see Kourtney dating and he was looking for any reason to not like Younes," adds the second source. "But since being with Sofia, he has moved on. Scott cares a lot less than he used to. Of course, Kourtney has a very special place in his heart and always will. He wants Kourtney to be happy."

Younes appears to have moved on already: On Aug. 6, he was photographed in Mexico with his arms around Jordan Ozuna, whom TMZ notes is a former Hooters waitress who's been linked to both Tyga and Justin Bieber. Younes took to social media to counter that he's on vacation with a large group of friends. The Shade Room reported that Kim took to social media to comment on photos of Younes' getaway, "Nice pics from your 'boys trip'" and added a Pinnochio emoji.