In honor of their 2nd wedding anniversary, Cardi B and husband Offset honored each other in the sweetest way -- with his and hers Instagram tributes.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"99/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby❤️ We keep learning and growing," the "I Like It" singer penned, alongside a cute photo of the two. "Thats what marriage about."

The Migos rapper paid tribute to his wife with a touching video montage. One of the clips appears to be taken when Cardi was in labor with their daughter, Kulture.

"Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real," he wrote. "We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. ❤❤❤"

Cardi B and Offset's two years of marriage hasn't been a totally smooth ride. In 2018 the two split after a cheating scandal rocked their relationship, getting back together in early 2019.