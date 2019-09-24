Jon Cryer denies Demi Moore's claim he lost his virginity to her, plus more news

Jon Cryer and Demi Moore have different memories about their romantic past

The ups and downs of Demi Moore's relationship with Ashton Kutcher figures prominently in her new memoir, "Inside Out." But when the book hit shelves on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Page Six reported on another former romance Demi writes about in the book. According to the actress, Jon Cryer lost his virginity to her when they were filming the 1984 movie, "No Small Affair." She writes that she regrets having been "callous" about Jon's feelings whenn they were involved and that she worries she "stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him." According to Jon, however, Demi has no reason to be upset -- because he was not a virgin when they slept together. "Well, the good thing about this is she doesn't have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I'm sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school," Jon tweeted Tuesday. "But she's right the other part," he added. "I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world."

