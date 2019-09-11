It's only a matter of hours until Mike Sorrentino tastes freedom again.

Prison records show that the "Jersey Shore" star will be released from a federal prison in Otisville, New York on Thursday. Details of the release are not publicly known.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"For privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not provide specific information on the timing or manner of inmate releases," a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told The Daily News.

Mike, also known as The Situation, reported to prison in January to serve eight months for tax evasion.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The 38-year-old TV star and his brother Marc were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud in 2014 after the government claimed they did not pay all of the federal income tax owed on The Situation's $8.9 million income from 2010 to 2012. Mike ended up striking a plea deal, admitting guilt to tax evasion.

Just a few weeks prior to being behind bars, The Situation married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce. She has visited him multiple times in prison, as have several of his "Jersey Shores" castmates.

"I'm just gonna handle this and put this behind me and move forward," Mike said in an Instagram Live video on his way to prison earlier this year. "The comeback is always greater than the setback."

As the video concluded, the reality TV star added, "There is nothing more to say … just take me to jail."