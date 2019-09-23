Gwyneth Paltrow's slow Emmys walk inspires memes galore, plus more news

The internet can't stop laughing about Gwyneth Paltrow's Emmys stage walk

Oh, Gwyneth Paltrow. Where would the internet and all its sarcastic meme-makers be without you? At the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, Gwyneth took the stage in what People described as a "vintage 1963 Valentino Haute Couture gown" with "sleeves that extended into floor-length feathery appliqués" and "a white metallic column skirt." She paired the gown with towering heels that gave her a tiny bit of space between her shoes and the dress hem. It was a lovely outfit -- it was also apparently near-impossible to walk normally in. So when Gwyneth began her very long, very slow, very daintily executed walk to the mic to announce "Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer as the winner of the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, viewers could not contain their confusion, laughter and general bewilderment as the actress kept one arm firmly in place holding the dress up while the other swung softly as if to propel her towards her mark. "Going from my bed to my fridge wrapped up in the comforter," wrote one Twitter user, sharing a clip of the now infamous walk. "Sorry, sorry, sorry. I need to be HONEST," the user continued. "This is the exact way I move when I am heading to the bathroom but I don't want anyone to know it's an EMERGENCY." Other commented on the use of Stevie Wonder's "Superstitious" as the walk music, posting things like, "Gwyneth awkwardly walking to the tune of Superstition is surreal and sending me 💀." Others, of course, used the walk as an opportunity to joke about Gwyneth's lifestyle website Goop, which sells luxury sex toys including a $66 jade egg, among other things. Wrote one Twitter user: "Gwyneth Paltrow shuffling across the stage like she's trying not to drop the jade egg she's carrying between her legs."

