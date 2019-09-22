Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Primetime Emmys

Sparkles and sequins! A bevy of ballgowns! The stars turned up in style at the 2019 Primetime Emmys. And though some surprising trends surfaced (red and pink dresses, anyone?), overall it was a fabulous night for fashion on the purple carpet. Now that the statues have been handed out, it's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the fashion hits and misses of the night. First up, one of the most intricate and stunning gowns of the night worn by Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie winner Michelle Williams! The "Fosse/Verdon" star donned this exquisite beaded floral gown by Louis Vuitton that simply isn't done justice from afar. Keep reading to take a closer look and see the rest of the night's best and worst dressed stars!

