What's buzzing at the 2019 Primetime Emmys

Still got it

Welcome back to TV's biggest night! Yep, the Primetime Emmys are here! For the first time since 2003, the Emmys are going host-less. The format seems to work with other award shows (the 2019 Oscars come to mind,) but will it work with the Emmys? (Two former Emmy hosts say nope!) Will Julia Louis-Dreyfus continue her domination and set a record for the most Emmy wins of any performer? (We have our answer: No.) Many expect "Game of Thrones" to rule the show, but will it? Plus, what fashion trends will we see this year? (Answer: An unexpectedly popular color combo ruled the red carpet.) Wonderwall.com has the rundown on what's buzzing at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019, starting with a comedy star who's still got it at 90... Bob Newhart is alive and well, in case you forgot. The Emmys tried to flex its comedy muscles a bit when Ben Stiller spoke about different eras of TV, fawning over wax figures of icons George Burns and Lucille Ball. He then approached Bob Newhart (the real one) and said, "You wonder what he would think of TV today." Bob let Ben know that he's not dead. "I know that," Ben said. Bob shot back, "I don't think so. You put me with George and Lucy in this weird wax museum." The back and forth was fun, but Bob makes everything fun! He's a legend! He also got the last laugh, telling Ben, "I hated you, by the way, in 'Tropic Thunder.'"

