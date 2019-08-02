Milo Ventimiglia's parents will attend the Emmy awards with their son for the first time next month, and it may be all thanks to Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy basically guilted Peter Ventimiglia and Carol Ventimiglia into it.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

During an Aug. 1 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote his new film, "The Art of Racing in the Rain," the discussion quickly moved to Milo's third Emmy nomination for "This Is Us."

Milo recounted his father getting criticized for not shouting out his son on Instagram in 2017 when he got his first Emmy nomination. Instead, Peter posted about National French Fry Day.

"He caught hell about posting about National French Fry Day," Milo said. "It's a priority, french fries. I get it. I'm his son. I understand these things."

Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Milo recalled, "The first time I got nominated, I said, 'Hey guys, I'd love you to come to the Emmys with me.' And my mom was like, 'No, no, no, I don't want to be in the big crowd.' And my dad said he's holding out for the Oscars. And I was like, 'OK.'"

"Second year, I was like, 'Hey guys, so do you want to go to the Emmys with me this year? My mom was like, 'Oh, no, no, no, it's fine, Sweetheart, you go.' And my dad is like, 'I'm holding out for the Oscars.' And I was like, 'Dad, these are like the Oscars of TV,'" Milo said while his parents sat nearby in the audience.

Things changed this year.

"Third year, the nomination happens," Milo said. "Mom and Dad, of course, are like one of the first phone calls you make, and I pick up the phone and I'm like, 'Hey guys,' and I was so ready to be like, 'I'd really, really like it if you came to the Emmys with me this year.' Before I even got that out, both of them are like, 'Oh, we're going. We're going.'"

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Jimmy quickly asked Milo's parents what changed for them this time.

"You," Peter told the late-night host. "You embarrassed us."

Jimmy joked, "Oh, so you're coming reluctantly."