Felicity Huffman's two-week life in prison next month will be full of early mornings, cleaning duties … and sunbathing.

The actress is set to turn herself into FCI Dublin, a minimum security female prison near Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 25 for her role in the massive college bribery scandal. TMZ reported that Felicity will be stripped searched as she enters the prison. Soon after, she will get a jumpsuit, three pairs of underwear and a hygiene kit, which includes a comb, deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

She will also get one roll of toilet paper, which is the only one she'll get during her 14-day stay.

TMZ notes that the "Desperate Housewives" star will be required to make her bed by 6:30 AM every weekday morning. On weekends, the bed must be made by 10 AM.

It's not all grunt work, though, as each inmate gets an hour of recreation time every day. It's expected that she'll be mixed in with the rest of the general population during her two weeks behind bars.

While the majority of Felicity's time will be spent indoors, she will have the ability to sunbathe on the prison's sun decks on the weekends.

As for meals, lunch at Dublin is served from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

On Friday, the actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and community service. Prosecutors argued for a much harsher sentence, while Felicity's team wanted her to get probation or house arrest.

Prior to the sentence, many believed that the actress wouldn't serve prison time, so many think she's got off easy.

Coincidentally, singer John Legend, who has been fighting for prison reform, weighed in on the sentence, saying people shouldn't be angry at the access for her sentence. Rather, be mad at the system.

"I get why everyone gets mad when rich person X gets a short sentence and poor person of color Y gets a long one. The answer isn't for X to get more; it's for both of them to get less (or even none!!!). We should level down not up," he tweeted on Saturday morning. "Americans have become desensitized to how much we lock people up. Prisons and jails are not the answer to every bad thing everyone does, but we've come to use them to address nearly every societal ill."

He added, "No one in our nation will benefit from the 14 days an actress will serve for cheating in college admissions. We don't need to lock people up for any of this stuff."