Jessie J cuddles up to Channing Tatum on rare public date night, plus more news

Channing Tatum and Jessie J enjoy a rare public date night in Los Angeles

With their one-year anniversary just around the corner, Channing Tatum and Jessie J enjoyed a rare, public date night in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 7, when they headed to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles for a screening of "Blade Runner" with friends. A photo from the laid back night out shows the "Magic Mike" star and singer seated on a blanket on the ground looking cozy and warm while surrounded by friends (via People). In the pic, Channing rests one arm around the knee of his lady as she cuddles up against him, smiling, and loops the other around the male pal on the other side of him. Both stars seem to have become more comfortable letting the public in on their romance, which reportedly began last October. But as Jessie recently told The Times, dating in the spotlight hasn't been easy. "Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure," she explained. "We've needed time to get to know each other. We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying…" She later acknowledged that she's "very happy" and that she finds Everly Tatum, the 6-year-old daughter Channing Tatum shares with his ex, Jenna Dewan, to be "absolutely lovely." According to The Sun, the couple now rents a mansion in Suffolk, about an hour and a half outside London, with Channing splitting his time between England and the U.S.

