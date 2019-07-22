Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne's love is forever... in ink.

On Monday, the "Pretty Little Liars" actress posted an image to Instagram intended to promote the sunglasses for her new Privé Revaux X Benzo collaboration. However, fans were quick to notice the letters "CD" tattooed just below her armpit.

Naturally, it's assumed the ink is a tribute to her girlfriend of a year.

"Guys, do you see the new tattoo? CD as in Cara Delevinge," one person wrote. Another added, "Tattoo CD."

"Omg her tattoo," another fan wrote alongside heart emojis.

Ashley made no mention of the tattoo, captioning her photo, "So excited to share this with you guys. My new collection with @priverevaux is here."

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Ashley and Cara were first linked in May 2018, but only recently confirmed their romance on social media in June during Pride Month. Recently the women were hit with engagement rumors after they were both spotted wearing matching bands on their ring fingers.

In a July chat with E! about why she made the romance public after a year of staying mum, Cara said, "I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know."

She added, "It's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?"