Everything you need to know about the new season of 'Big Little Lies'

"Big Little Lies" is finally returning to our TV screens after two very long years! Last we left the Monterey Five, they were reeling from an unexpected death (RIP, Perry Wright). In celebration of the premiere of Season 2 on June 9, 2019, Wonderwall.com is running down all the things you need to know about the cast and characters of the hit HBO series. Keep reading for all your "BLL" Season 2 tidbits!

RELATED: The best TV shows with a mostly female cast