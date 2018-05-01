Brooklyn Beckham has a new muse, and, it seems, a new lady love.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The 19-year-old is again on the outs with Chloë Grace Moretz, but he's already moved on with a dancer and aspiring singer named Lexy Panterra.

Over the past week, Brooklyn and Lexy have been documenting each other on their social media pages.

The Better View A post shared by Lexy Panterra (@lexypanterra) on Apr 24, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT

"When u say you don't Model but he doesn't care," she captioned a black and white snap taken by Brooklyn on April 30.

She's also posted several videos of David and Victoria's eldest snapping images of her during a photo shoot at Milk Studios.

He, too, has shared several professional shots of Lexy.

Perhaps it's no surprise, but Page Six reported on May 1 that Brooklyn and Lexy are dating.

"Lexy and Brooklyn had a romantic week in New York City," a source said. "They were extremely affectionate and kissing all around town."

Outside of the photo studio, the duo was seen at hotspots Catch and The Box.

"She has become his new photography muse," the source claimed. "He's been shooting her throughout the week."

Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In addition to the Instagram photos, Lexy shared an image on her Snapchat of Brooklyn supporting her while she gets a tattoo at Evan Tattoo in New York.

In early April, Brooklyn was photographed kissing a Playboy model, leading to speculation that he and Chloe had quietly split. Brooklyn and Chloe first began dating in 2014, then again in 2016. They got back together last summer before reportedly splitting in March.