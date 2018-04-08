We guess this means he and Chloe Grace Moretz have broken up?

Brooklyn Beckham was photographed kissing a Playboy model less than a month after he was last spotted with girlfriend Chloe, 21, leading to speculation that they've quietly split.

On April 7, Brooklyn, 19, stopped by West Hollywood's Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor, where famed artist Dr. Woo inked his forearm with a Vargas girl-style tattoo.

By his side? A beautiful brunette who DailyMail.com has identified as Canadian model Lexi Wood.

Photos reveal that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son sat side-by-side with Lexi during the visit, shared some laughs with her and at one point kissed her on the lips before they left with another pal.

According to DailyMail.com, Lexi, 20, is from Canada and has modeled for Vogue Japan, Galore, Cosmopolitan Russia and has also appeared in Playboy.

She regularly posts sexy photos like this one on her Instagram page.

It's unclear how they know each other but the online outlet reports that Lexi is "a fitness fanatic and regularly works out at New York's The 100 Pilates and Beckham family favorite SoulCycle."

Brooklyn and Chloe -- who People magazine has previously reported met at a Los Angeles SoulCycle when they were 15 and 17, respectively -- were last seen together on March 11 and, DailyMail.com points out, still follow each other on social media.

They got back together in the summer of 2017 after dating in 2014 and again in 2016. "We're happy, we love each other, and we support each other," the actress told InStyle in November 2017.

One of their most recent outings as a couple came in early March when they celebrated Brooklyn's birthday together. Chloe then took to Instagram -- where she regularly posted photos of her young love -- on March 4 to gush, "Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn." That's the last time she shared a pic of him on social media.

Brooklyn has been just as effusive about Chloe on social media, previously calling himself the "luckiest person on earth" to be dating her.