Miley Cyrus refuses to play by other people's double standards.

Just one day after she was spotted locking lips with Australian singer Cody Simpson, the 26-year-old felt the need to defend herself as the response to her latest love conquest -- which comes just two weeks after her split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and less than two months after she announced her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth -- wasn't exactly positive.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning," Miley tweeted about her marriage to the former star of the "The Hunger Games" franchise. "I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up."

"But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality," she continued. "People only 'know' what they see on the internet."

She then pointed out the double standard when it comes to men and women and how they are treated by the public when it comes to their romantic choices.

"Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she wrote. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as 'legends,' 'heart throbs,' 'G,' 'Ladies Man,' etc…. where women are called sluts/whores!"

"I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world," she continued. "If we can't beat em, join em!"

She concluded her post on a political note: "If our president can 'grab em by the p----'…. can't I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!"

She also added a snarky tweet, a photo collage of herself surrounded by the aforementioned "legends" she was referring to.

Shortly before tweeting her truth, she also commented on her makeout session in a Friday post on her Instagram Story, revealing that because Cody is Australian, he is her "type." (Her ex-husband Liam is also Australian.)

She also posed the question, "Can a girl not get a ... açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!" and shared a video of the steamy session along with reactions from her followers.