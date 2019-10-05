Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee hit the red carpet (or blue carpet!) on Friday for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The expectant parents were incredibly loved-up and all smiles as they posed for photos at the WWE's 20th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles. Jenna wore a black gown with a plunging neckline, with her little bump on display. Steve affectionately touched his girlfriend's belly at one point.

Jenna also shared a few snaps from the evening on her Instagram Story.

The dancer-actress has been dating the Broadway star for nearly a year. They were first linked in late October 2018, about six months after she announced her split from husband Channing Tatum.