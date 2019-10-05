Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee make first red carpet appearance since announcing pregnancy
Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee hit the red carpet (or blue carpet!) on Friday for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.
The expectant parents were incredibly loved-up and all smiles as they posed for photos at the WWE's 20th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles. Jenna wore a black gown with a plunging neckline, with her little bump on display. Steve affectionately touched his girlfriend's belly at one point.
Jenna also shared a few snaps from the evening on her Instagram Story.
The dancer-actress has been dating the Broadway star for nearly a year. They were first linked in late October 2018, about six months after she announced her split from husband Channing Tatum.
