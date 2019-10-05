Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are flaunting their new romance all over social media.

Charley Gallay / Gettty Images

The day after Miley blasted haters for critiquing her rebound romance with the Australian singer, Cody shared a selfie of the two appearing to confirm their romance. In the photo, Cody plants a kiss on Miley's forehead, even using a term of endearment in the caption.

"Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," he wrote, also sharing some photos of the breakfast that Miley apparently whipped up for him.

Cody is currently training for the Trojan Swimming International. "Training sprints! Psyched to race tomorrow with my team at the USC invitational," he captioned a training session on his Instagram Stories the previous day.

Since separating from husband Liam Hemsworth in August, Cody is Miley's second love interest. Less than two weeks ago she split up from girlfriend of one month Kaitlynn Carter.

On Friday she defended her new romance on Twitter, calling out the double standard.

"Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she wrote. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as 'legends,' 'heart throbs,' 'G,' 'Ladies Man,' etc…. where women are called sluts/whores!"

"I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world," she continued. "If we can't beat em, join em!"