Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus' romance may be brand new, but his feelings for her have been around nearly half his life!

In a recently recovered video from 2012 -- when Cody was just 15 -- he confessed he was a huge fan of hers.

"I knew all the words to her songs, I'm not gonna lie. I'm not ashamed about it, at all," he said at the time. "I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star. ... [She] has always been my childhood celebrity crush."

Since their romance was unveiled earlier this week, both Miley and Cody have been flaunting their feelings for each other all over social media.

Cody also shared a lovey dovey video on his Instagram Stories of the duo on Sunday, during an intimate singing session. The duo sang along to the soulful Spiral Starecase song "More Today Than Yesterday."

However, if Cody wants to keep his relationship with Miley going, he might want to think about keeping things casual. According to a new report from TMZ, the reason why Miley broke things off with her girlfriend of a few months, Kaitlynn Carter, was because things got too serious too fast.

Sources told the celebrity blog that there was no cheating or fighting involved in Miley's decision to end their whirlwind romance, which included the duo shacking up. The two women "got along like a house on fire" and even discussed marriage. However, Miley apparently wasn't ready to jump into another committed relationship so soon.

According to one of Miley's recent tweets responding to her swift rebound romance with Cody after breaking up with Kaitlynn and separating from husband Liam Hemsworth, she is in dating mode right now and refuses to play into gender double standards.

"Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she wrote. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as 'legends,' 'heart throbs,' 'G,' 'Ladies Man,' etc…. where women are called sluts/whores!"

"I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world," she continued. "If we can't beat em, join em!"