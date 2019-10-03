Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott call it quits, plus more celeb love life news for late September and early October 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late September and early October 2019, starting with this surprise split... TMZ reported on Oct. 1 that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits "several weeks ago" after struggling "to make the relationship work for a while." According to the webloid's sources, the pair have broken up in the past and have always "managed to work it out" -- so it's possible the current split is just temporary. TMZ added that for now, their relationship status is "complicated, but single." A People magazine source, meanwhile, said that the duo "are taking some time but [are] not done." Said the source, "They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles." (Earlier this year, there were reports that Kylie accused Travis of cheating. At the time, he strongly denied that he'd been unfaithful.) "There were several issues that made them decide to take a break," said another People source, adding that the makeup mogul "is all about family life and really wants a second baby" while the rapper is focused on his career. "She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn't been giving her the commitment that she needs," continued the insider. "Travis isn't ready to give her all that she wants." The source added that Kylie "really wants" what big sis Kim Kardashian West has with her husband, Kanye West. Said an Us Weekly source, "Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them." A second Us Weekly source said that although the couple "have been very much in love," they "have had breaks throughout their relationship," and even when they were at their best, "they didn't have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night." The second insider added that "everyone around them thinks they will get back together." According to TMZ, however, sources are claiming the pair broke up because they fell out of love. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

