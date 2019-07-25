Newly engaged Bindi Irwin has revealed fresh details about what happened when her love of nearly six years, Chandler Powell, popped the question on her 21st birthday.

David Livingston / Getty Images

The wildlife conservationist and Season 21 "Dancing With the Stars" champ took to Instagram to reveal that her little brother, 15-year-old Robert Irwin, secretly plotted with Chandler -- an American former professional wakeboarder who now lives and works with Bindi and her family at Australia Zoo -- to quietly capture every moment of the proposal, which took place in the gardens at her beloved zoo.

"The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said 'YES,'" Bindi explained in a new Instagram slideshow of photos revealing Chandler getting down on one knee asking for her hand in marriage and then hugging her after she accepted. "We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect. I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I'll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life. ❤️"

Robert and Chandler both chimed in in the comments of Bindi's post, with Robert -- an avid wildlife photographer -- writing, "I was so very happy to capture this beautiful moment!!! 😊Love you guys." Chandler expressed his gratitude to his soon-to-be brother-in-law, adding, "The most perfect place to embark on our next life chapter❤️ Thank you @robertirwinphotography for your help."

Robert -- who, like Bindi, is following in the footsteps of their late father, "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, and mother Terri Irwin, by dedicating himself to wildlife conservation efforts -- also shared a few pics with a post of his own.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I've photographed some pretty cool stuff in my time... nothing comes close to this," Robert captioned his photos. "I was so happy and thankful that @chandlerpowell asked me to secretively document the moment that @bindisueirwin said yes! One of the most special times ever 😊."

Bindi and Chandler announced their engagement to the world on July 24, revealing her beautiful ring which, unsurprisingly, is incredibly reflective of the couple's values and lifestyle.

Bindi responded to fans' questions about the oval-shaped sparkler, explaining on Instagram, "For those wondering about my ring, I'm so happy to share. My ring features a lab grown diamond and is made with rose gold recycled metal. Chandler was incredibly thoughtful when he chose it," she wrote.

Many believes that lab-grown diamonds are more ethical than naturally mined diamonds, as they are chemically identical yet take less energy to produce than is expended on mining, which benefits the environment.

"The ring captures the essence of who I am (with its vintage flare) and our life together with the twisted band and scattered diamonds," Bindi added.