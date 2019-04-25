Adele, Michelle Williams and 'Pitch Perfect' couple divorcing, plus more celeb love life news for late April 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late April 2019, starting with one of our favorite singers... Adele and husband Simon Konecki are calling it quits after more than seven years of coupledom and a son together, her reps told The Associated Press in an April 19 statement. "Adele and her partner have separated," they wrote. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." The singer confirmed that she and the Life Water co-founder secretly wed when she thanked her "husband" while accepting an award during the 2017 Grammys. According to the Sun, the super-private pair did not sign a prenup -- meaning Simon could walk away from the marriage with half of the superstar's massive fortune. It does not appear that the duo, who reportedly called it quits sometime last year, are gearing up for a fight though: According to the British tabloid, in January -- a month before she sold their marital home in the U.K. -- Adele transferred ownership of a home in the Los Angeles area to her ex as his "sole and separate property." A source told the Sun, which characterized the singer's recent headline-making hangout with pal Jennifer Lawrence as a "divorce party," that Adele "started telling close friends and family about the split a couple of months ago." Work commitments in different corners of the globe reportedly took a toll on the marriage: "They tried everything in their power to stay together but in the end the time they were spending apart became too extreme," said another insider. "Simon has no interest in red carpets, showbiz parties or being on the scene, whereas Adele has been back in the recording studio of late, and is ready to get out and mingle again. … Simon has been traveling to oversee projects. His passion for his cause and his success just took him away from his wife. They drifted in different directions." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

