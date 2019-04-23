Did Khloe Kardashian want Tristan Thompson to 'fight for' their relationship? Plus, more news

Khloe Kardashian shares yet another cryptic post about love

Khloe Kardashian seems to be rehashing some painful memories. In a quote attributed only to "7:18 p.m." on Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, the single mom shared what sounded like a message aimed at her ex, Tristan Thompson, who got the heave-ho from Khloe after he allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods in February. "The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn't. So it's clear, I was right every time that I told you that I loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know." Khloe and Tristan put their problems aside for the sake of their daughter, True's first birthday recently. But an insider tells Us that little has changed for the Cavaliers star now that he's a bachelor again. "Tristan has been continuing to go out and has been partying with friends," said the source. "He's been hooking up with other girls, and whenever he's out, he's had Instagram models … around him. That's just the lifestyle that he lives."

