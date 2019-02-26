The custody war between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna over their daughter Dream has been settled, and both of them are publicly touting the other's parenting abilities.

REX/Shutterstock

This now marks a stark contrast to a feud that had been brewing between them.

"Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love," Chyna tweeted on Tuesday morning. "Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

Rob chimed in, "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases."

TMZ reported that the couple has joint custody, but Rob has the 2-year-old about 70 percent of the time. The website further notes that nothing is "radically" changing when it comes to the agreement, but TMZ said "there's a non-disparagement clause in the settlement agreement," meaning that Rob and Chyna are not allowed to disparage the other.

MHD, PacificCoastNews

In addition the custody matter, Rob an Chyna had also been fighting about child support. In September 2017, Rob agreed to pay his ex $20,000 a month to support Dream. However, las year he claimed that he "can no longer afford" to pay that steep price and wanted to reduce the payments substantially. In fact, he claimed that Chyna's domestic violence claims against him have prevented him from earning money. In documentation last year, Rob said he wanted Chyna to pay him child support since she now makes more money than him.

A decision on child support payments hasn't been made yet.