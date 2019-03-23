Adele and Jennifer Lawrence continue to have the one of the most enviable friendships in Hollywood!

The Grammy-winning singer and her Oscar-winning actress pal were spotted at New York City gay bar Pieces on Friday, March 22 for a fun girls night out featuring a drag show.

The BFFs went all out, both participating in an on-stage drinking contest which Lawrence, who wore a tan sleeveless turtleneck and her hair in a messy bun, won. After she took home top honors, Adele, who wore a black coat over a black tee and leggings, said on the microphone, "She's f-king engaged. You're not even relevant to be here!"

The 28-year-old, who got engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney in February, answered back, "That has nothing to do with my drinking abilities!"

Lawrence wasn't impressed with Adele's skills when it came to imbibing. The singer, who introduced herself as a stay-at-home mom to the crowd, was yelled at by Lawrence during the competition. "How could you lose!" Lawrence shouted.

The two have been friends since meeting at the 2013 Oscars — that year Adele won Best Original Song for "Skyfall" and Lawrence won Best Actress for "Silver Linings Playbook."

Throughout the years, they have been spotted grabbing dinner and even participating in the 2018 Women's March.