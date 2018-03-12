"The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Shannon Beador and David Beador are gearing up for a fight -- their divorce is starting to be less than amicable.

Shannon has previously asked for primary physical custody of the couple's kids, but David is now balking at that, according to The Blast.

In his documents, David asks for a 50/50 split but also agues that his ex is trying to turn their three daughters against him.

"Shannon is not fostering or encouraging a healthy father-child relationship," he argues in court documents, The Blast reports. He also questions her parenting skills, claiming that her reality TV show "encourages excess drinking and extended travel."

In addition to custody, she's also asked for spousal support and attorney's fees.

Last year, after the two split, Shannon said David pulls in nearly $180,000 a month before taxes, whereas she was taking home about $22,000 a month. David, though, says those numbers are not accurate, even alleging that she makes more than him. He claims that she "perjured herself" by giving the impression that he makes five times more than her. In fact, he thinks she should pay him spousal support.

The Blast reports that David also thinks he's entitled to her future earning tied to "The Real Housewives," citing his "participation and funding of her reality TV career." He also said her "current popularity is a direct result of my participation in that show."

On Dec. 4, 2017, it was reported that Shannon had officially filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing came less than two months after she announced that they had separated.