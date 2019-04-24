Nikki Bella doesn't call her beau Artem Chigvintsev her "boyfriend," but she's letting her fans in on their life together, and perhaps even revealing a little too much.

On her podcast with twin sister Brie Bella, Nikki confirmed the obvious: yes, she and Artem are dating.

"We're dating, but then everywhere it says like, 'Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem,'" Nikki said on The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday. "And I'm like, boyfriend? Like, why are there labels? Why are they doing that? And I feel like for women in my situation who date and have fun when we want to get our Carrie and Samantha on and showcase it on our platforms, people automatically assume that we're official."

She then added, "By the way you guys, he's an amazing cook, he's an amazing lover. Oh yeah, was that TMI? He does work around the house, so it's really nice."

Brie then surmised that the "Dancing With The Stars" pro is Nikki's boyfriend.

"No," Nikki said, "because I'm not ready for it."

Brie quickly pointed out that Nikki and Artem are always together.

"That doesn't mean anything," Nikki countered.

Nikki and her former "DWTS" partner first sparked romance rumors at the beginning of the year. Since then, both Nikki and Artem have used their social media to post photos of each other.

On the season finale of "Total Bellas" in March, Nikki rode off into the sunset with Artem on his motorcycle.

"I just feel like this free spirit. Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don't know, I have this new level of excitement," she said. "I'm ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about."