Olivia Culpo and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola are done.

That's according to E! News, which reports Olivia was "really upset" and "embarrassed" after photos surfaced showing her boyfriend getting very close with bikini-clad CBS reporter Bianca Peters on Saturday, Oct. 27, at a Miami beach.

A source tells E! that Danny maintains the photos were misleading -- he and Bianca were only pictured leaning in close to talk and laugh and jumping in the water together, though he did run a hand through her hair at one point. It seems Olivia, who tweeted a telling "Wow" after the photos appeared on TMZ, has not been swayed and ended the pair's two-year, on-off relationship for good.

Earlier this week, an insider told E! Danny and Bianca "met just a few nights before they were spotted on the beach." The source says the two simply met at a house party after which they accompanied a larger group on the beach trip.

Given the rumors the photos sparked, Bianca is reportedly cutting ties with Danny.

"Danny is new to Miami and Bianca had no idea he had a girlfriend. She is not in that world," says the E! source. "She was a CBS journalist who is just starting her own media company ... Now that she understands the situation, she has no plans to see him again. She does not want to be dragged into this."

Olivia, meanwhile, is expected to stay mum on the whole situation until interest in it dissipates, according to E!

The former Miss Universe winner, who previously dated Nick Jonas and Tim Tebow, confirmed her romance with Danny in 2016. They broke up this spring but reunited soon thereafter.

On Monday, Olivia shared a photo of herself in a snakeskin bikini holding what appears to be a live serpent. The seemingly appropriate snake pic comes from her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue shoot.

"Ive dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal," she captioned the shot. "I still feel like I'm dreaming. Here's a sneak peak..... I dedicate this to all the snakes."