Looks like Nick Jonas might have a new reason to get jealous!

Us Weekly is reporting that his ex, Olivia Culpo, has moved on. The magazine claims that Olivia has been seeing former NFL quarterback, Tim Tebow, since September.

The two were reportedly set up by mutual friends, and have been enjoying somewhat of an old fashioned courtship.

"He's very attentive and writes her sweet notes," the source shared, shedding light on his sweet habit of penning love letters. They also added that the former football player is definitely "super into her."

Another source confirmed to E! news that the two are an item, claiming: "Tim and Olivia are dating but trying to keep out of the public eye as much as they can."

The beauty queen split from Nick Jonas in June, after dating for two years. She confirmed the break up on Instagram with a sad post that read, "Your heart just breaks, that's all. Heartbreak is hard but you find more and more things to be grateful for every day."

It looks like nowadays, Olivia can be grateful for her budding new relationship with devout Christian, Tim Tebow.

For his part, Nick seems to have moved on as well. The former boy band member is reportedly hooking up with actress, Kate Hudson. The two have yet to confirm the rumors, but have continued to raise suspicions by being spotted out with one another.