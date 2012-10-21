Report: Adele Welcomes a Baby Boy

WENN

Singer Adele has given birth to a baby boy, according to U.K. reports.

Adele and her boyfriend, Simon Konecki, welcomed a son on Friday night, reports the Daily Mail.

A source tells the newspaper, "Adele and Simon are ecstatic at their new arrival. She was over the moon that they were expecting their first child together."

A spokesperson for the singer has refused to confirm or deny the claims, insisting, "We are not releasing a statement at this time. No comment."

No further details about the tot were available.

Adele, 24, began dating charity boss Konecki, 38, late last year and she announced she was pregnant in a post on her website in June.

Konecki is also dad to a five-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Clary Fisher.

