One day after posting and deleting a lengthy rant about his off-and-on relationship with model Olivia Culpo, 26, NFL star Danny Amendola returned to the social media platform to try to explain himself -- then deleted that too.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"What I meant to say yesterday was that the media and general public have no idea what goes on behind closed doors. I don't participate in fake intangibles that consume the public eye. I'm a private, single guy and if everyone's happy -- I'm happy," Danny wrote, as reported by Page Six.

Danny, 33, who now plays for the Detroit Lions, added, "It's not fun seeing your name attached to a click-bait headline story that is completely fabricated bulls---... so when I saw this love triangle gossip I tried to clear the air." He also said, per Page Six, that he'd "take blame for the miscommunication! Good vibes only from me! ALL LOVE always."

@oliviaculpo / Instagram

But then he posted another Instagram pic and caption -- and deleted it on the morning of April 22 -- and this one, like his original (which can be seen on BarstoolSports.com), was seemingly laced with shade as well: "Fake people have an image to maintain. The real ones jus don't care," Danny wrote.

The internet went wild when Danny's former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman, replied in the comments with some advice for Danny, Page Six added: "Get off Instagram please … thanks," Julian wrote.

Danny's "fake people" post came off as pretty pointed because in his original message, he called out Olivia because she, he said, "chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money." According to Danny, "I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental different was huge in our relationship." He claimed he's deeply private and only plays football for the "RESPECT."

Yet Danny's missive seemed to prove otherwise, as he revealed some deeply personal details to his 646 million Instagram followers including that he and the former Miss Universe (and Nick Jonas ex), who dated on and off from 2016 to 2018, fought a lot while they were together. Though he claimed he was often to blame because "I can be an idiot," he also insisted that Olivia is "f---ed up too!"

Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Danny also sparked headlines because in his original rant, he brought up their "crazy" sex life and seemingly attacked DJ Zedd, 29, to whom Olivia was romantically linked earlier in the week when she was filmed with him at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. "...the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that's dancing with [scrawny] little f---s, so be it. I'm happy too," Danny wrote.